June 11, 2021

SO…. BEING KIND AGAIN?  Nikki Haley Calls Kamala Harris Embarrassing.

Sure, Kamala is embarrassing, but I’d think amoral, unprincipled, dumb as rocks and ambitious are the parts of her character that make for a dangerous combination.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:29 am
