June 10, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: School Board Member Calls Parent ‘A**hole’ After Mask, Racial Theory Pushback; Confrontation Ensues.

Before the incident, Tyson says parents pushed back against mask policy and so-called DEI curriculum, which stands for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” After a father questioned the necessity of DEI in the district and floated questions about potential financial ties to the curriculum, Yaeger made a gesture to seemingly dismiss the concerns. An older woman who had earlier questioned mask policy yelled to Yaeger about the gesture. “What is that?” she says. Yaeger continued to make the gesture at the woman, apparently mocking her, says Tyson, who then asked Yaeger to be “respectful.”

“Be respectful!” Tyson yelled. “You’re an elected representative representing us, this isn’t about you, bud.”

“You’re not gonna stand up here and do anything to me, a**hole,” Yaeger yelled at Tyson.

Yaeger “had to be restrained,” Tyson said, adding that if he had not had been restrained, “he would have taken a shot at me.”