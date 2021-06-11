«
»

June 11, 2021

MAYBE, BUT IT’S NOT LIKE COVID CAME FROM ONE: A better understanding of ‘wet markets’ is key to safeguarding human health, biodiversity. And at this point the “wet market” issue seems more like a distraction than science.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
