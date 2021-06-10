June 10, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Trump Didn’t Clear the Rioters Out of Lafayette Park, But It Would’ve Been Fine If He Had.

Trump fans get mad at me because I criticize him when he’s wrong, but they don’t give me any credit for defending him when he’s right. Or when he’s… not all that wrong.

For example, a year ago I thought it was ridiculous that journos screamed about Trump holding up a Bible in front of St. John’s Church near the White House, while ignoring the fact that rioters had tried to burn down that very church less than 24 hours before.

Sorry, but trying to burn down a church is way worse than standing in front of it with a Bible, no matter how much you hate the guy. I tend to find such details relevant, which is why both journalists and MAGA-heads find me so annoying.

The journos all screamed that Trump was a fascist for sending in the cops to clear out Lafayette Park so he could do a photo op, both of which I thought were bad ideas but also didn’t make him the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler. Now it turns out only one of those things was a bad Trump idea, because he wasn’t the one who ordered the park cleared in the first place.