June 11, 2021

I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN JOE BIDEN WAS GOING TO RESTORE TRUST AND COOPERATION WITH OUR ALLIES: Keystone XL pipeline canceled after Biden scraps US permit. “In Canada, where politicians had lobbied to keep the project alive, Biden’s decision was greeted with dismay. This was especially true in Alberta, where the province had taken a $1.1 billion stake in the project and lent TC Energy another $4.7 billion for construction. Some 150 km of the pipeline had already been installed in the Canadian province.”