UGH: Teen kills father of four after NY judge releases him for third time in four months. “Alberto Ramirez is accused of shooting Eric Velasquez on May 16. Ramirez, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, would not have been on the street had he not been previously released by NYC Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle—twice, according to the New York Post.”