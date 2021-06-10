«

June 10, 2021

TEACHING THE UNTEACHABLE: “I teach students who recoil from a poem because it was written by a man. I teach students who approach texts in search of the oppressor.”

They’ve been brain-damaged by the establishment. They should sue.

