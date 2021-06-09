June 9, 2021

NO ONE WILL CARE ABOUT THE HUNTER BIDEN N-WORD SCANDAL:

Along with his naughty words, Hunter also describes the God his father believes in as ‘a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened’. The exchange also suggests that Hunter may have accidentally sent George a sext, attempting to reach a woman named Georgia.

This would all be very, very bad for Hunter and his parents, if he were a local TV anchor or a cake-shop owner or a middle schooler or something. If he were any of those things then this story might conceivably consume the national news cycle for at least a day.

Fear not, though. Hunter Biden will be fine. His story will be restricted to the pages of the Mail and a few conservative-ish outlets. To his immense good fortune, he’s merely the son of a US president who has inexplicably piled up one lucrative opportunity after another despite being a druggie and all-around screwup. Nobody at CNN finds his story interesting.

Now, if Hunter were someone really powerful and important, like an anonymous high-schooler dreaming of cheerleading at the University of Tennessee, then this story would be important. Then, he might get a 2,500-word essay in the New York Times about him and the psychopathic classmate who doxxed him for a two-year-old video.