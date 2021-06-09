June 9, 2021
NO ONE WILL CARE ABOUT THE HUNTER BIDEN N-WORD SCANDAL:
Along with his naughty words, Hunter also describes the God his father believes in as ‘a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened’. The exchange also suggests that Hunter may have accidentally sent George a sext, attempting to reach a woman named Georgia.
This would all be very, very bad for Hunter and his parents, if he were a local TV anchor or a cake-shop owner or a middle schooler or something. If he were any of those things then this story might conceivably consume the national news cycle for at least a day.
Fear not, though. Hunter Biden will be fine. His story will be restricted to the pages of the Mail and a few conservative-ish outlets. To his immense good fortune, he’s merely the son of a US president who has inexplicably piled up one lucrative opportunity after another despite being a druggie and all-around screwup. Nobody at CNN finds his story interesting.
Now, if Hunter were someone really powerful and important, like an anonymous high-schooler dreaming of cheerleading at the University of Tennessee, then this story would be important. Then, he might get a 2,500-word essay in the New York Times about him and the psychopathic classmate who doxxed him for a two-year-old video.
Of course Hunter will get a pass — no DNC operative with a byline wants to be attacked by his boss: Biden persecutes journalists.
After Biden took office, the department continued to pursue subpoenas for reporters’ email logs issued to Google, which operates the New York Times’ email systems, and it obtained a gag order compelling a Times attorney to keep silent about the fact that federal authorities were seeking to seize his colleagues’ records. Later, when the Justice Department broadened the number of those permitted to know about the effort, it barred Times executives from discussing the legal battle with the Times newsroom, including the paper’s top editor.
This escalation, on Biden’s watch, represents an unprecedented assault on American news organizations and their efforts to inform the public about government wrongdoing.
That’s from the Washington Post, and spotted by Richard Fernandez. Also from the Washington Post, back in September: Washington Post editorial board endorses Biden.
Good and hard, fellas.