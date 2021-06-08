June 8, 2021

QUESTION ASKED: Did Biden Peak on Inauguration Day? Covid confusion, Mideast chaos and the threat of inflation—he doesn’t have many victories to point to:

During the Chicago Cubs’ long century of futility, the old joke was that every year they peaked on Opening Day. Is it too early to wonder if Joe Biden’s presidency did the same thing? The inauguration promise to bring healing to a fractured nation didn’t last the short ride back down Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20. But what of the real Biden project that was revealed once the festivities ended: the transformation of America into a land of equity and inclusion, one that Michelle Obama could finally be proud of, that Bernie Sanders could count as Cuba’s equal, and where LeBron James could feel safe and fairly rewarded? True, it’s no longer Opening Day, but we haven’t reached the All-Star break and already reality has bitten the geniuses in this White House harder than old Major the German shepherd did. Unlike Major, this fickle beast can’t be safely dispatched from the executive mansion and forgotten about. It has a painful way of telling you what happens when you construct an ideological dreamscape made up of impossible promises, implausible assertions and dishonest propositions. Last week reminded us on multiple fronts that trying to govern on a prospectus of large claims at odds with the defiant reality is a perilous mission.

Further thoughts from Larry Kudlow: The Extended Vaccinated Trumpian V-shaped Recovery.

If Uncle Joe’s policies — I’m calling them his plan for a Green Workers’ Paradise — get through, then the outlook is going to turn poor: stagnation, growth recession with big inflation. If his pre-Soviet, Bulgarian approach is enacted into law, we will devalue the dollar and choke off the supply-side of the economy. Wait a second, though — are those policies going to get through? That’s what Gerry Baker and Kim Strassel are asking, and a couple of weeks ago, when the Senate parliamentarian allowed only one 51-vote reconciliation package, I myself started getting interested in the possibility that these far-left policies just might not make it across the finish line and that the forces of growth and good and prosperity would eventually prevail. The congressional Republican Party is completely united against the high-tax Green Workers Paradise. Increasingly it’s the Democratic congressional caucus that is divided over key issues like massive tax hikes destroying the fossil fuel energy economy. Or like vetoing ID and eligibility so as to nationalize elections. Like permitting the Group of Seven, the European Union, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, or other multilateral globalist institutions, to dictate American tax or climate policies. There’s also a revolt going on around the country against critical race theory, itself a racist concept, canceling our culture, wokeism in the schools and everyone else, defunding the police, and the idea of equity replacing equality. At least from my perspective, there’s growing optimism in the air because there’s new pessimism among the Democratic Party. Right now not doing stuff is good because the stuff they’re talking about is not good.

And the hits just keep on coming: Kamala Harris Laughs Off Her Border Job and Jen Psaki Turns Into a Human Emoji When She’s Asked Why.