June 9, 2021

#RESIST: Hundreds of Denver students demand Tay Anderson’s name removed from their diplomas.

An online petition calling for Denver Public Schools to remove board member Tay Anderson’s name from recently issued diplomas is collecting signatures faster than we can keep up with the total.

The initial goal was set at 200 signatures when launched Thursday, but now with 416 signers they are aiming for 500 supporters to make it happen.

The change.org petition is organized by Gigi Gordon, who wrote that when she received her diploma last week it was “signed by an alleged rapist/pedophile.”

The petition is based on the 62 charges made against Anderson last week by a liberal activist testifying before a legislative panel.

The activist claims Anderson sexually harassed or molested that many minors, most of whom were students and did not have U.S. citizenship and were afraid to report the incidents to authorities.