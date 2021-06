BOTTOM LINE: The California Senate doesn’t give a crap about Down Syndrome workers. It wants them priced out of the job market by phasing out the federal program that allows them to be employed at something less than the soon-to-be $15 minimum wage.

What those nice senators don’t tell you: Parents of Down Syndrome workers overwhelmingly oppose this kind of thing. They understand that their son or daughter will soon be out of a job if it passes.