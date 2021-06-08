June 8, 2021

NEW YORK TIMES STAFFER SHOCKED TO DISCOVER NEW YORK CITY IS ACTUALLY IN AMERICA! NYT’s Mara Gay: Seeing American Flags on D-Day Anniversary Was ‘Disturbing:’

It’s not very often you hear this kind of blanket honesty from a journalist about how even the simple image of an American flag triggers them. On Morning Joe Tuesday, frequent guest Mara Gay from the New York Times admitted she was shocked at seeing dozens of “disturbing” American flags over the D-Day anniversary weekend. But what was really disturbing, was Gay likening our country’s flag to racist, white nationalism. Gay’s loony comments were spurred on by the panel talking about- what else? The need for a January 6 commission on the Capitol Hill riot. * * * * * * * * You know, the reality* is here that we have a large percentage of the American population — I don’t know how big it is, but we have tens of millions of Trump voters who continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others. I think as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue. We have to figure out how to get every American a place at the table in this democracy, but how to separate Americanness, America, from whiteness. Until we can confront that and talk about that, this is really going to continue. I was on Long Island this weekend, visiting a really dear friend. And I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with you know, expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which you know is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear, this is my country. This is not your country. I own this. And so until we’re ready to have that conversation, this is going to continue.

Remember when Times staffers reported in from war zones during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam? Here’s a safetyism-obsessed Timeswoman who gets the vapors going to Long Island, who accidentally just relived Saul Steinberg’s classic 1976 New Yorker cover parodying the insular nature of its core readers, “The View of the World from Ninth Avenue:”

It was a year ago this month that young crybully Timespeople melted down over an op-ed by Tom Cotton:

[A]fter the opinion page published a fairly straightforward op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton, arguing to utilize the military in quelling protests — a position shared by the majority of Americans and 46% of people who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, mind you — several staff members instigated a civil war, all sharing the same copypasta bullying their bosses: “Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger.”

Now all it takes are American flags to cause a similar reaction.

* Pseudo-reality, as James Lindsay noted at the start of the year, in a piece titled, “Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism.” “Pseudo-realities are, simply put, false constructions of reality. It is hopefully obvious that among the features of pseudo-realities is that they must present a plausible but deliberately wrong understanding of reality. They are cult ‘realities’ in the sense that they are the way that members of cults experience and interpret the world—both social and material—around them. We should immediately recognize that these deliberately incorrect interpretations of reality serve two related functions. First, they are meant to mold the world to accommodate small proportions of people who suffer pathological limitations on their abilities to cope with reality as it is. Second, they are designed to replace all other analyses and motivations with power, which these essentially or functionally psychopathic individuals will contort and deform to their permanent advantage so long as their pseudo-real regime can last.”

UPDATE:

