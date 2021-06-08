June 8, 2021

PROSECUTORS SUBPOENA CUOMO BOOK MATERIAL IN INVESTIGATION OF NURSING-HOME COVID DEATHS:

In his book, Cuomo defended a March directive that prohibited nursing homes from denying entry to residents just because they tested positive for COVID. Some lawmakers have claimed that the order contributed to the high mortality rate among New York assisted-care facilities. Cuomo insisted in the memoir that the order was necessary to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients and strapped for resources.

The news of the subpoena comes after it was discovered that Cuomo’s book, which covered New York’s response to the COVID crisis, was positioned to earn $5.1 million, according to documents disclosed by his office last month in May. Cuomo reportedly secured $3.21 million in 2020, and he is set to receive an additional $2 million to be paid out over the next two years, state officials told the New York Times.

Another inquiry was opened in April to determine whether Cuomo unlawfully abused state resources, including staffers, to draft and promote the book after State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli sent a formal referral letter to James saying that the evidence warranted a criminal investigation.

In addition to a scandal involving sexual harassment in the work place, Cuomo now confronts four federal inquiries.