June 7, 2021
WHEW: Dems Thought They Could Win Texas, But They Can’t Even Win Fort Worth.
Texas is changing — but not that much. As it turns out, newcomers to Texas seem to take on the character of their state and don’t listen to those who want to change the state’s streak of independent thinking. They don’t care what the national Democrats — or national Republicans — think.
Still though, how’s that Welcome Wagon project coming along?
Related: McAllen, TX, Citizens Flip Mayor’s Office by Electing Republican Javier Villalobos.
More: GOP Sweeps in Texas Races Signal Growing Hispanic Support for the Party.
Don’t get cocky, y’all.