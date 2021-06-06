June 6, 2021

PRO-BDS GROUP BLOCKS ISRAELI SHIP FROM UNLOADING IN OAKLAND: “Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters prevented the unloading of an Israeli container ship from Asia at the Port of Oakland on Friday, with the cooperation of the local longshoremen’s union, which refused to unload the vessel. The protest was sponsored and organized by the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), a pro-Palestinian BDS group operating in the Bay Area.”

Emphasis mine. The Corbynization of the Democratic Party continues apace.