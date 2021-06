GRIFTERS ABOUND IN THE SOCIAL JUSTICE WORLD: Professor allegedly misused $120K of funds raised in Philando Castile’s name. “Pamela Fergus, a former professor at Metropolitan State University, did not properly spend $120,000 of the $200,000 she raised in Philando Castile’s name to pay off student lunch debts for Saint Paul Public Schools students, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday.”