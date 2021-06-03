June 3, 2021

WHY IS ELLIE KEMPER BEING TARGETED?

What’s really afoot here? You know just as well as Cockburn does. Kemper is being targeted for being cute, white, cheerful and popular in a period where those four facts in combination cause severe stress to America’s most mentally unbalanced individuals, who inexplicably hold power in direct proportion to how deranged they are. Even worse, Kemper has shunned politics throughout her career. Like so many others, she is being punished for not being a time traveler and not spending her entire life anticipating this particular moment of political fanaticism in America.

Of course, nobody is vilifying Kemper for attending Princeton University, even though it was segregated until the 1940s and to this day is far more a bastion of privilege than any Midwestern civic organization could be. Why? Precisely because Princeton is so bound up with the American elite that it entirely reflects its current values and obsessions.

But perhaps it’s only a matter of time. Ultimately, what traumatizes the mob most is the simple fact that America existed prior to 2012 — and despite its flaws was quite successful. The best way to eradicate the uncomfortable thoughts that fact creates is to simply obliterate history completely. It’s why statues are coming down and buildings are being renamed. It’s why the Constitution itself is a target. Who knows what innovations might come next? Why denounce a Southern debutante ball when you can denounce the South entirely? Maybe all Southerners could be canceled for living on former Confederate land?

But even that won’t be enough. In the long run, the woke mob is a death cult. Their hatred is not a rational response, but a manifestation of internal misery. And that is why Cockburn badly hopes Kemper’s agents don’t strong-arm her into a fake apology and mea culpa, or even worse, a genuine one. Because the mob doesn’t want Ellie Kemper to apologize. They want her to go away and die.