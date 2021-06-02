June 2, 2021
WASHINGTON POST: Trump has grown increasingly consumed with ballot audits as he pushes falsehood that election was stolen.
Of course, the WaPo told us the claim that the Wuhan virus came from a Chinese lab was a falsehood, too.
WASHINGTON POST: Trump has grown increasingly consumed with ballot audits as he pushes falsehood that election was stolen.
Of course, the WaPo told us the claim that the Wuhan virus came from a Chinese lab was a falsehood, too.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.