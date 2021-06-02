«
»

June 2, 2021

WASHINGTON POST: Trump has grown increasingly consumed with ballot audits as he pushes falsehood that election was stolen.

Of course, the WaPo told us the claim that the Wuhan virus came from a Chinese lab was a falsehood, too.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:50 pm
