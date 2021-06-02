June 2, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Google Diversity Head Said Jews Have ‘Insatiable Appetite for War.’

“Now that’s what I call diversity!”, Jim Treacher adds:

Google’s “head of diversity strategy,” Kamau Bobb, once wrote that Jews have “insatiable appetite for war” and an “insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” Now that’s what I call diversity! Isn’t it nice to know that our tech overlords, who want to control what we can and can’t say online, are just as bigoted as everybody else? It reminds me of that Ryan Long skit about how the #woke left and the alt-right actually agree on everything.