June 2, 2021
YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: Wuhan Lab Leak Controversy Illuminates Why U.S. Corporate Media Amplify Communist Propaganda.
Some Republicans incorrectly labeled the virus as not serious, while many Democrats turned the virus into a tool to bully conservatives, repress their political opponents, and reward their allies. Equally bad, America initially had less knowledge about the virus because of the cloud of Chinese propaganda — including the media’s unwillingness to question the World Health Organization’s China ties — and there are long-term effects of the virus we still can’t determine.
Obviously, the corporatist media are liars. But the time for complaining about the corporate media, and shooting down every one of their lies (an endless task) is over. The time for action has come.
What’s required is a law — pushed by the next Republican president — that bans corporate conglomerates from owning news media organizations, or bans corporations from owning news media if that company has revenue tied to China or other authoritarian states. The status quo is completely unacceptable. It risks ripping the nation in two while hamstringing America’s ability to respond to future crises.
QED: Time Magazine Takes Chinese Cash To Promote Controversial Drone Business.
As part of a $700,000 advertising campaign, Time magazine published articles from a Chinese state-run media agency touting a controversial Chinese drone maker accused of helping the government surveil Uyghurs and boosting the Chinese Communist Party’s latest five-year economic plan.
Time has published 75 online articles from China Daily as part of the lucrative ad deal, which began late last year. The Time webpage discloses that the company is paid to publish the China Daily articles, though not that they are state-sponsored propaganda.
Henry Luce, who created Time magazine in 1923, the son of Presbyterian missionaries to China, and who sided with Chiang Kai-shek during China’s communist revolution, just rolled over many times in his grave.