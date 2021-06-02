June 2, 2021

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: Wuhan Lab Leak Controversy Illuminates Why U.S. Corporate Media Amplify Communist Propaganda.

Some Republicans incorrectly labeled the virus as not serious, while many Democrats turned the virus into a tool to bully conservatives, repress their political opponents, and reward their allies. Equally bad, America initially had less knowledge about the virus because of the cloud of Chinese propaganda — including the media’s unwillingness to question the World Health Organization’s China ties — and there are long-term effects of the virus we still can’t determine.

Obviously, the corporatist media are liars. But the time for complaining about the corporate media, and shooting down every one of their lies (an endless task) is over. The time for action has come.

What’s required is a law — pushed by the next Republican president — that bans corporate conglomerates from owning news media organizations, or bans corporations from owning news media if that company has revenue tied to China or other authoritarian states. The status quo is completely unacceptable. It risks ripping the nation in two while hamstringing America’s ability to respond to future crises.