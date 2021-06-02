June 2, 2021

COMMUNIST FRONT CORPORATION: Huawei ex-director on trial in Poland on China spying charge. “According to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the indictment is partly classified, but its public section alleges that Wang is a Chinese intelligence agent and from 2011-2019 sought high-ranking contracts for Huawei that would give the Chinese company insight into, and influence over, state and local government data systems in Poland.”

Meanwhile: GOP senators oppose Biden intelligence nominee who did legal work for Huawei.