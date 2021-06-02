June 2, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Biden failing with blacks, military, seen as weak and ineffective.

It’s already been a big week for President Joe Biden to show off his commander in chief and race relations credentials, but two separate polls show that the public finds his actions weak and ineffective.

In one timed for Memorial Day, voters by a margin of 43%-32% said that Biden was a weaker chief compared to recent presidents.

Worse, it found that most feel Biden is “less aggressive” with foreign leaders in pushing American interests first.

And in another timed for Biden’s trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, today for ceremonies on the 100th anniversary of the so-called Tulsa massacre, voters 39%-28% said race relations have turned worse since Biden took office.