May 31, 2021
ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHER:
Joe Biden – “Stay cool this weekend, folks”
Kamala Harris – “Enjoy the long weekend”
Donald Trump – pic.twitter.com/1ETu5TEtKn
— AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) May 30, 2021
ONE OF THESE THINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHER:
Joe Biden – “Stay cool this weekend, folks”
Kamala Harris – “Enjoy the long weekend”
Donald Trump – pic.twitter.com/1ETu5TEtKn
— AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) May 30, 2021
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.