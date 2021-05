LISTEN, WRETCHED, YOU KEEP PUSHING, AND YOU’LL HEAR “ARISTO, ARISTO, A LA LANTERNE”: Court Rules Michigan Recall Effort Against Governor Can Proceed – Gretchen Whitmer Responds With Implied Violence: “We will beat them on the streets”.

Be glad it’s just a recall, madam, and not what you deserve. I’d advise you give thanks fasting that despite everything your ilk has done to us, Americans remain by and large law abiding.