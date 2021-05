REMINDER: Classic ‘Never Bend a Knee’ Moment From Clarence Thomas’ SCOTUS Hearing Resurfaces Just When We Need It.

"I'd rather die than withdraw. If they're going to kill me, they're going to kill me."

One of the most important and iconic moments of Justice Thomas's confirmation. It was a signal to the world that you should never let bullies win.

And he never has. #CTLive pic.twitter.com/FfISdoos4g

— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) May 28, 2021