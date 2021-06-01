June 1, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Study Claims Chinese Scientists Bioengineered Coronavirus: The researchers also assert Chinese scientists reverse-engineered versions of the virus to cover up their tracks after the pandemic began.
