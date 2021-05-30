May 30, 2021

OOPS: Bitcoin rival Chia ‘destroyed’ hard disc supply chains, says its boss. “The resulting increase in demand has caused significant price rises for hard discs, especially higher-end models. The share price of hard disc maker Western Digital has increased from $52 at the start of the year to $73, while competitor Seagate is up from $60 to $94 over the same period. Hoffman says he is surprised at the speed at which the hard disc capacity devoted to Chia has grown and admits that this is likely to cause disruptions to the supply chain for some time.”