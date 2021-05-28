May 28, 2021

SOCIALISTS MAKE A LOT OF DEMANDS: Book reveals Bernie’s hotel demands.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is a demanding hotel guest whose requirements would make even the most pampered celebrity blush, according to a new book detailing Democratic Party politics.

In an excerpt from “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” author Edward-Isaac Dovere reports that following Sanders’ surprisingly strong 2016 presidential campaign, the democratic socialist’s staffers put together a “Senator Comfort Memo” detailing his specifications for each hotel stay on his travels. The excerpt was first reported by Fox News.

According to Dovere, Sanders preferred suites with bathtubs and a king-size bed “which had to have a down comforter or another blanket in the closet. He preferred that the extra blanket be dark blue, and made of cotton.”

Sanders, 79, required that his room be kept at 60 degrees even if it meant opening a window in winter or manually overriding the hotel’s climate control system. Dovere recounts one incident on a trip to California when a hotel worker tried and failed to get the room to the required coolness. . . . The “comfort memo” also reportedly required that Sanders’ hotel rooms be stocked with green tea with honey, Gatorade and assorted nuts (no word about brown M&Ms).