May 26, 2021

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The return of the lab origin theory. “Why are Biden and the media suddenly open to the former “conspiracy theory” of a lab origin of the coronavirus pandemic. First it was never purely a conspiracy theory. From the beginning many reputable experts urged the possibility be investigated. What may be happening is the tide is turning within the bureaucratic scientific establishment. As we learn more about the virus and the so-called missing link continues to be missing it is becoming increasingly difficult to blithely accept the original MSM assurance.”

Related: Timeline of What Dr. Fauci Has Said About the Wuhan Lab and COVID’s Origins. “Having once dismissed the possibility that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the novel coronavirus as a ‘circular argument,’ his admission this month that the lab could be the starting point prompted criticism.”

Plus: “When Republicans first raised questions about the WIV’s role in the COVID-19 outbreak back in early 2020, the experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, were quick to dismiss them as baseless, unscientific allegations.”

More (From Ed): Biden administration terminated probe into possibility of Wuhan lab leak: report.