May 25, 2021

THE ENEMY WITHIN: American killed fighting alongside Hamas during recent war.

An American citizen was reportedly killed fighting for Hamas in the recent conflict with Israel. Joe Truzman, a contributor to Foundation for Defense of Democracies Long War Journal (FDD), wrote on Saturday that “an American citizen known as Osama al-Zebda was fighting with the Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades during the recent conflict.

The report notes that al-Zebda was on a US terrorist watch list. His son was featured in videos with Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar on Monday, in which the Hamas commander puts a rifle in the toddler’s hand. His death and the death of his father, a well-known Hamas engineer, have been featured on Palestinian media.

The FDD article by Truzman notes that it is unclear if Osama was born in the US or was a naturalized citizen. Jamal al-Zebda, the man’s father, was also killed in the May 12 airstrike. Nasser Atta, a journalist and expert notes that “professor Jamal Al Zebda, 64 years old, was the head of the Rockets development department within Hamas… he graduated from US universities and his eldest son Osama, 33 years old, is a US citizen who was an engineer at the rockets department; both were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza 10 days ago.”