May 25, 2021

WHICH COMES FIRST, RELIGIOUS OR ECONOMIC FREEDOM: According to Stanford Digital Lab Digital Fellow Christos Markidis, “religious liberty is an even more quantitatively important determinant of human flourishing than economic freedom.”

This remarkable study, produced by Markidis for a Cato Institute project with support from the John Templeton Foundation, is rather technical and can be heavy reading for those without statistical analysis skills. But the conclusions are clear and weighty, suggesting that advocates of economic freedom who aren’t believers nevertheless owe thanks to advocates of religious liberty.

H/T: Professor Tyler Cowen, Marginal Revolution.