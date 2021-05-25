May 25, 2021

EVEN IF THE PRESS CALLS THE RIOTS “MOSTLY PEACEFUL,” PEOPLE NOTICE: Support For Black Lives Matter Drops to Two Year Low.

The collapse in support began at around the time when violent BLM riots spread to 140 cities around the U.S. – despite the media erroneously reporting the disorder as “mostly peaceful protests.”

As Joel B. Pollak notes, while blaming Donald Trump’s the academics completely omit the real reason for the massive decline in support.

“They do not seem to consider the effect of violence, rioting, murder, and looting — except as reflected in Trump’s rhetoric — in alienating potential support,” writes Pollak.