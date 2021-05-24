May 24, 2021

OH, SO MANY CHOICES: Biden to Skip Notre Dame Commencement. Why?

Let me see:

The animatronics wouldn’t extend that far.

At some point or other the auditorium has been blessed, and it would make the reanimated corpse of Joe Biden fall to pieces.

Allergy to holy symbols (his boss, after all, demanded a cross be covered, before he got on the podium. Yeah, I know PR. Probably.)

I could do this all night.

Probably, most likely, because he can’t stand public scrutiny, being mostly mentally gone. BUT speculation is so much fun.