BEFORE HE FOUND SUCCESS WITH COMMIE AGITPROP, STEINBECK WROTE PULP: Professor urges Steinbeck estate to publish secret werewolf novel.

Like the Wokies of today, it would be better for him and society if he’d remained a writer of stuff people want to read, as opposed to a writer of propaganda the school crams down your head. I could start reeling off names, but it’s late, and I need to go to bed soonish. Like, before tomorrow night, which is what it would take to list them all.