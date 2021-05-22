May 22, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: The Capitol ‘armed insurrection’ narrative is crumbling.

Yet the crumbling sound you hear in the distance is the sound of the Capitol armed insurrection narrative falling to pieces. It was supposed to be the gravest threat to ‘our democracy’ in the long history of the Republic. But the more we know, the less we see. It had long been rumored that the Capitol police actually opened the doors to protestors and welcomed them in. I had heard from one reputable source that it was because January 6 happened to be a day in which the Capitol was open for visitors. That might explain why so many of the ‘insurrectionists’ stayed between the velvet ropes as they walked through The National Statuary Hall. Did they really know what was going on?

I have also seen the recently released footage showing Capitol police welcoming in the protestors.

I saw that footage thanks to the independent reporting of Julie Kelly at American Greatness. She has been tenacious and uncompromising. Anyone who has followed this depressing story is much in her debt.

One of her leitmotifs has been the cruel and vindictive treatment of protestors by the Biden Department of Justice, abetted by the Capitol police. Hundreds of people have been arrested. Some have been languishing for months in solitary confinement without being formally charged.

This, as Kelly points out, is police-state behavior on the part of the Biden DOJ. The FBI and the CIA have been operating more like the Soviet NKVD than the storied agencies of yore.