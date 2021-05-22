May 22, 2021

SAD THAT THIS IS NEEDED, BUT GOOD: Texas Becomes Third State To Pass Free-Range Kids Law.

Amazingly, the bill became law on the 11th anniversary of “Take Our Children to the Park and Leave Them There Day,” a holiday created by Free-Range Kids and once considered so wacky—so dangerous—that it was splashed across the pages of The New York Daily News. The paper quoted the mother of an eight-year-old, saying: “Never in a million years would I do something that stupid. When the kid turns 18—fine. Until then you watch them.” And it spoke to an “expert”—the chief psychologist at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn—who said that “a seven-year-old shouldn’t be left alone in a backyard, much less a park.”

Too bad for that shrink. When the Texas law goes into effect in September, more than one tenth of all Americans will live under laws passed with the help of Let Grow, the nonprofit that grew out of Free-Range Kids, that insists our kids are smarter and safer than our cowering culture gives them credit for.

HB 567 enjoyed bipartisan support, sailing through the Texas Senate unopposed, and winning the House with a vote of 143 to 5.

The statute enshrining childhood independence is part of a bigger children’s services bill ensuring Texans that the state will not intervene and remove kids from their homes unless the danger is so great and so likely that it outweighs the trauma of entering the foster care system.

“Removing a child from his or her family causes immense harm to the child and should only be done when absolutely necessary,” said Rep. James Frank, a Republican who was one of the bill’s co-authors. This new law—”the product of years of work from stakeholders of all types and legislators of both parties,” he said—gives the authorities those marching orders.

It does so because it “changes our definition of neglect,” Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat, told the assembly. From now on, kids will be removed only when “they’re actually in danger, and not just the possibility of danger.”