May 21, 2021

ALLSIDES SURVEY RATES EPOCH TIMES MOST CENTERED: AllSides recently showed a balanced sample of 2,000 people news stories produced by five news organizations but without their brand names, then asked them to read the stories and rate them according to where they would place them on the political spectrum.

The results say something fundamentally important about the current state of American journalism:

Epoch Times – 64.26 percent rated it “Center.” Associated Press – 53.08 percent. BBC – 33.29 percent. New York Times – 16.20 percent Bloomberg – 14.69 percent.

Roughly 10 percent of the respondents put Epoch either on the Left or Lean Left, while 25 percent said Right or Lean Right. As an Epoch Times congressional correspondent, am I proud of these numbers?

You bet I am because the Epoch Times practices the kind of old-school journalism that was epitomized in something Wes Pruden, my former editor at the Washington Times told me when I moved from the Reagan administration to the newsroom: “Get it first, but first get it right.”

More than 68 percent put the New York Times on the Left or Lean Left. At AP, 36 percent put the wire service at Left or Lean Left. Nearly 65 percent put Bloomberg on the Left or Lean Left. The BBC was placed Left or Lean Left by 45 percent of the respondents.