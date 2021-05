WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Only Granting Interviews to ‘Black or Brown Journalists.’ I wonder how Lightfoot’s white wife feels about this. I wonder how the Asian and biracial reporters feel about this.

Also in Chicago: Gun violence in Chicago sharply up from last year as 48 people are shot over the weekend, at least 6 of them fatally.

Chicago’s last Republican mayor left office in 1931.