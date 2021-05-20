May 20, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER: ‘Out of Control’ Shoplifting in Democrat-Run San Francisco Closes 17 Walgreens. “By a margin of 60 to 40 percent, the idiots of California basically legalized shoplifting. Proposition 47, which passed in 2014, no longer made it a felony to steal if the value of what you steal doesn’t exceed $950. It’s also no longer a felony to receive stolen property valued at less than $950. And so…Instead of being punished as a felon, you are hit with a misdemeanor, and in many cases not even that. As you can imagine, this has turned into a free-for-all for shoplifters and a stone cold nightmare for retailers.”