May 19, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Democrats, Not Trump Supporters, Are the True Jan. 6 Insurrectionists.

If you were to stage an insurrection on the Untied States government would you, (a.) simultaneously attack the power grid at multiple points, turning out the lights across the country or (b.) dress up like a horned Star Wars character at a comic book convention and enter the Capitol building, unarmed, as if it were Halloween?

You don’t have to be an experienced insurrectionist like the late Muammar Gaddafi (who was armed to the teeth during his, needless to say) to know the answer.

If you replied (b.) you are either a moron, a liar or a Democrat—or some combination of the three.

What occurred in Washington DC on Jan. 6 of this year was about as far from an insurrection as I am from being a spaceman living on Mars.

Were those people stupid? Sure.

Were they juvenile? Rather.

But were they insurrectionists? You gotta be kidding.

And that’s leaving out the obvious details that the only person who got killed in this so-called insurrection was a Trump supporter shot by a Capitol policeman—we still don’t know who—and that videos show other Capitol police waving the demonstrators through, including that “dangerous” Chewbacca guy, into the building as if it were a national holiday and they were rubbernecking tourists from Kansas.

In fact, these people were the true patriots, trying, in their clumsy way, to get their country back, or what they thought was their country.

The real insurrectionists are the people accusing them of insurrection. They, the accusers, the ones demanding a “commission” to study this non-existent insurrection, are the ones taking over our country and imposing their will on the people.

And they are doing this after an election whose fairness has never been investigated and about which no one can say—other than pronouncing an opinion as fact—who was victorious.

They have, as the courts would say, no standing.