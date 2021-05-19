May 19, 2021

BOB MCMANUS: “Is anyone too old, too young or too frail to be immune to Bill de Blasio’s signature contribution to contemporary New York life — the stray bullet? . . . When de Blasio and his police commissioner, Dermot Shea, dismantled the city’s hugely successful anti-gun street crime units, when the City Council embraced the defund rhetoric, and when Gov. Cuomo and the Legislature bought into the anti-cop zeitgeist and obnoxiously did away with most bail, the message to law-abiding New Yorkers became clear: You’re on your own, chumps.”

Gun control isn’t about keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. It’s about keeping guns out of the hands of people like you.