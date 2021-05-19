May 19, 2021

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: The Hitler and Stalin Loving Socialist Whose Statue No One Will Touch.

“I was a National Socialist before Mr Hitler was born. I hope we shall emulate his great achievements in that direction,” the famous socialist writer whose statue smilingly stands in a fountain in Niagara-on-the-Lake behind the Shaw Cafe & Wine Bar wrote.

The statue is part of the local shtick which includes the Shaw literary festival.

The festival may perform Shaw’s On the Rocks, but it doesn’t include his preface to the play, where he argued that, “extermination must be put on a scientific basis if it is ever to be carried out humanely and apologetically as well as thoroughly” and holds up the Soviet Union as an ideal example where the “essential questions: ‘are you pulling your weight in the social boat? are you giving more trouble than you are worth?’” were answered by the Cheka who would “‘liquidate’ persons who could not answer them satisfactorily” to meet the “urgency of how to dispose of people who would not or could not fit themselves into the new order of things.”

While Niagara-on-the-Lake may have a statue of Shaw, the famous socialist writer kept a portrait of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Cheka, the Soviet secret police, on his wall.

The statue of George Bernard Shaw, one of many, including outside the National Gallery of Ireland (sculpted by Paolo Troubetzkoy, who fled the Communists and was harassed to death by the Nazis: two regimes that Shaw enthusiastically supported), has rarely been questioned.