May 18, 2021

SHOCKING FINDING: Conservative Viewers Are Better Informed About Important Topics. “A new Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 16% of Likely U.S. Voters who say CNN is their favorite cable news outlet and 20% of those who say MSNBC is their favorite correctly estimated the U.S. national debt (currently more than $28 trillion) as being between $20 trillion and $30 trillion. By contrast, 35% of Fox News viewers, and 32% who say they get their news from talk radio, correctly estimated the size of the U.S. national debt.”

