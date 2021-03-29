May 18, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: Freedom Begins to Return as Masks Are Removed.

So here we are, 14 months or so after “two weeks to slow the spread” and “fifteen days to flatten the curve,” finally being allowed out of our jail cells and “permitted” by elected and unelected bureaucrats to breathe fresh air without wearing a slave muzzle. As the prisoners in Don Pizarro’s dungeons sing in Beethoven’s mighty opera, Fidelio: “Oh what joy, in the open air / Freely to breathe again!”

How did you enjoy your first taste of totalitarianism, America? And for your own good, too!

Yes, fellow citizens, “cases” of the dreaded COVID-19—a very likely man-made, gain-of-function “disease” with a 99 percent survival rate—are now down in all 50 states. Even with less than half the American population fully vaccinated, the “crisis,” such as it was, is over.

What’s more, after the so-called “red states” began ignoring the pronunciamentos of the almighty health poohbahs, the CDC abruptly announced that masking is no longer necessary in most circumstances, thus pantsing their own senior officials who up until a few days ago were warning of “impending doom” should the country reopen.

* * * * * * * *

Virtue-signaling Leftists, who’ve grown accustomed prancing about in public double-masked and wearing a beekeeper’s suit or deep sea diving gear—fret that if they take off their masks some people (gasp) might mistake them for Republicans or, worse, conservatives, or worst of all, Trump voters.

Permanently masking yourself like a bank robber or a welder indicates that you are one of the Good People, a Biden supporter, a person who lives in a home that has a sign out front stating you believe in Science, and that hate has no place here. Which is, of course, why you hate Republicans and conservatives and Trump voters to this day.