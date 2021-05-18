May 18, 2021

S.E. CUPP TRIPS OVER CNN WHILE BLASTING ANDREW CUOMO’S BOOK DEAL PAYDAY:

This is a great day for media having their hypocrisy blowing up on them.

First, we saw MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, after spending the past year preaching at other people about following the science, tossing the CDC guidance under the bus because she’s apparently not ready to fully take off her mask or understand the actual science involved in being vaccinated.

Now we have CNN’s S.E. Cupp upset with the fact that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is going to get a massive payout of $5.1 million for his pandemic book deal, the book in which he painted himself as a hero fighting against the pandemic as opposed to the reality of his truly scandalous response, which contributed to thousands of nursing home deaths.

But one of the reasons Cuomo got such a “galling” deal was because of the anti-reality coverage provided for him by Cupp’s own network, CNN. Talk about clueless; Cupp seems to have forgotten about the CNN coverage of Andrew Cuomo.