May 18, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Freshman Senator Ossoff ‘Virtue Signals’ on Israel.

The main trait that makes a “virtue signaler” a “virtue signaler” is what they say has everything to do with the self-image they seek to project (or convince themselves of) and little or nothing to do with the results of their self-alleged “virtue.”

I called the people who do this “moral narcissists” in a book. “Virtue signaling” is what “moral narcissists” do (among other things).

The more people “virtue signal” the more the facts become obscured or irrelevant. Common sense is abandoned in favor of self-righteousness. Often the ramifications are significant.

One example right now is Georgia freshman Senator Jon Ossoff who has led the way for twenty-seven other fellow Senate Democrats on the signing of a statement calling for an “immediate ceasefire” to avoid further loss of life in what he calls the “conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories.”

Israel? The Palestinian territories? Where’s Hamas in all this? A curious omission, no, since they (with their cohorts in Islamic Jihad) are the ones currently attacking Israel? Why wouldn’t Ossoff be addressing them as well in calling for a ceasefire, since those do the most, or all of the firing from the Palestinian end—and random at that, hoping to hit civilians.

Because it would call attention to something embarrassing about his solemn declaration.

Hamas is a terrorist organization, has been labeled as such for years, that swears, according to its very own hyper-Islamist charter, rivaling ISIS, to kill all Jews everywhere—I’m assuming Ossoff, raised as a Jew himself, knows that— and, as the night follows the proverbial day, completely destroy the state of Israel.

This is a group for whom the vaunted “two-state solution” so embraced by the Western world is complete anathema. (This is also sadly true of the Palestinian Authority in the end. When offered practically everything he asked for by Ehud Olmert, their then leader Mahmoud Abbas walked away, just as Yasser Arafat did years before with Ehud Barak and Bill Clinton.)

To mention Hamas’ name in particular might “slightly” undermine Ossoff’s “virtuous” argument. But then who will cease the firing they are asking for, speaking of common sense?