TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): A Louisiana woman is accused of forcing a teenage girl to perform sex acts with boys she lured online by impersonating the underage victim. “She was taken in for questioning two days later and arrested on charges of human trafficking, indecent behavior with a juvenile, online impersonating, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.”