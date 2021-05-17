May 17, 2021

WE’VE BEEN GOING ABOUT THIS WHOLE VACCINE THING TOTALLY WRONG: Meet Rep. Cori Bush and Her Fellow Faith Healers. Missouri Dem supposedly cured of COVID through faith-healing-by-phone. “Since taking office, the congresswoman has focused on issues such as health equity for mothers—whom she refers to as ‘birthing people’—and the alleged rise of white supremacy within Congress. Bush also joined ‘The Squad,’ a clique of far-left members that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.).”