May 17, 2021

OPPOSE THIS:

The ATF has unleashed their proposed rule to change the “Definition of ‘Frame or Receiver’ and Identification of Firearms” and it’s as ugly as it sounds.

If enacted, 2021R-05 would drastically change the Federal definition of a firearm receiver. For starters, this proposed rule would outlaw 3D printing, parts kits, 80% lowers, and other home-built firearms and would apply FFL rules to individuals.

Under the proposed rules, any “externally visible housing or holding structure” will be considered a frame or receiver.

Not only are the definitions ambiguous and ripe for arbitrary enforcement, but the proposed rules also destroy any clearly understood definition of what a gun is and what parts are and give absolute control to the tyrannical ATF to decide if you are breaking their enigmatic B.S. regulations.

Getting caught up in federal gun charges could be a real possibility even for gun owners trying their best to comply.