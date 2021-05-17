May 17, 2021
BECAUSE LABELING IT TERRORISM WOULD REQUIRE THEM TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT: Jonathan Turley: Why the White House won’t define pipeline attack as terrorism.
Also, they’re reserving the “terrorism” label for their political opposition.
BECAUSE LABELING IT TERRORISM WOULD REQUIRE THEM TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT: Jonathan Turley: Why the White House won’t define pipeline attack as terrorism.
Also, they’re reserving the “terrorism” label for their political opposition.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.