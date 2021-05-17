«
»

May 17, 2021

BECAUSE LABELING IT TERRORISM WOULD REQUIRE THEM TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT: Jonathan Turley: Why the White House won’t define pipeline attack as terrorism.

Also, they’re reserving the “terrorism” label for their political opposition.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.